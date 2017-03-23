Daytime Primrose Rd. break-in terrifies teens, shocks neighbors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A scary situation for two teenage girls as police search for a man behind a crime in broad daylight: A break-in at a house on Primrose Road, while the girls were inside the home.

Dozens of relatives and neighbors tell News Leader 9 they're in shock that someone would try to break into someone's home in the middle of the day.

Columbus police responded to a call late in the morning when they heard the two girls pleading for help as the suspect broke in using a brick to smash the side windows.

The girl who lives in that house had a friend over, according to family members.

Both are students on spring break, and plenty of relatives, like one mom we spoke to, dropped everything to rush over to the scene.

"I got a phone call at work," Kenyetta Cobbin said. "'Mama, please come home, somebody's in the house.' She was crying. First thing I did was ran out the door. When I got here, my window was busted. And all I could think of was, "they got my baby.'"

In the end, the girls were not harmed- they barricaded themselves in a room and hid under a bed.

People living in the area gave Columbus police tips about a possible suspect running from the scene, but no success yet in finding the possible home invader.

Cobbin said her family had just moved into the house less than two months ago, and thought the teens would be safe

spending the day at home.

"Nice neighborhood," she said, "looked at several houses before I moved here, and I thought it was a good neighborhood on the main street.

Cobbin said she spoke to her daughter, who walked her through the first moments she and her friend saw the suspect.

"They actually said he rang the doorbell, they saw him out the window. When they saw him pick up the brick, that's when they ran into the room," she said.

Right now, investigators say they'll look at DNA evidence left behind- the suspect cut himself and left some blood inside the house.

Family and neighbors also said they saw a black luxury car parked on their street earlier this week- they said this is the suspect's car, and they think this will help police catch him.

