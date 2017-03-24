2.4M Georgians still need to file taxes before upcoming deadline

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you still haven't filed your 2016 taxes, you're not alone.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 2.4 million Georgians have yet to do so.

IRS Spokesman, Mark Green, says he strongly encourages people to file by midnight of April 18.

Filing a return by that date can prevent you from getting failure to file penalties.



Although it doesn't give you additional time to pay, it does give you an additional 6 months to file.

Green says the most common mistake when filing a paper return is rushing and forgetting to sign it.



You may want to reconsider paper filing since it's late in the season.

"By filing electronically you can avoid errors. Most taxpayers in Georgia see the advantage of filing electronically because it's fast, it's safe, it's accurate, and most importantly you can get your refund back as little as 21 days," says Green.



There’s a higher risk of scams and shady tax preparers looking to overcharge for their services in the last few days of the tax season.



"Choose wisely," says Green. "Make sure he or she has a tax identification number. Make sure they are registered with the internal revenue service. Be sure that they go over each line item. The most important thing is to make sure you get a copy of your return."

If you’re unsure about your preparer you can contact the IRS to verify they’re a reputable here.

