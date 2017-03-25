Sherwood Arms Apartment donation drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Less than two weeks after a massive fire at Sherwood Arms Apartments left several families with nothing, the community rallied to help support the victims with a donation drive.

Today, families say they felt overwhelmed and blessed to know others in the community have given so generously to help them rebuild their lives.

Earlier this month, a fire spread across several apartments at Building A of Sherwood Arms Apartments.

Most of the neighbors had had to relocate with little to nothing left.

Now, with all the donations brought in, they have picked up clothes, shoes, furniture, dishware, and everything in between.

One volunteer says her mother lived in one of the damaged apartments. She wanted the drive to give people a chance to meet their fellow citizens and know the families they're now helping.

Nakeena Davis, a volunteer, says, "Not only did we want people to come donate, we also wanted them to fellowship with the residents and see these are human beings. They're grateful...very grateful, very happy, very blessed to know people are coming out in the masses."

The donation drive was like a small block party. The nearby Church's Chicken donated meals for everyone to enjoy, volunteers set up music, and the atmosphere was one of celebration.

