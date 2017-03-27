Phenix City teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 hit-and-run

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City teen who was originally charged with reckless murder for a hit-and-run that claimed the life of 31-year-old Nathan Wombles plead guilty to manslaughter.

Joshua Gorman, who was 16-years-old at the time of the accident, was in court Monday morning where he pled guilty and received a sentencing of 36 months in the state penitentiary and 60 months with supervised probation.

According to his attorney, Eric Funderburk, the original trial would have two counts of murder indictment. The state of Alabama would have elected to charge Gorman for murder with extreme indifference to human life if it would have gone to trial.

However, the state then amended the charge to manslaughter, Gorman pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which is a class B felony.

The deadly hit-and-run happened in April 2015 along Bonanza Drive in Phenix City.

