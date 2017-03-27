Remaining suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in court

The remaining two suspects, Kimberly Huffman and Courtney Williams, were in recorders court for a probable cause hearing in connection with a murder at a Columbus convenience store.

Huffman is being represented by Attorney Stacey Jackson while Williams chose to represent himself.

Investigators presented information about the events that led up to the November armed robbery at the 5 Corner lotto store on Linwood Avenue and the death of Vatsel Patel.

Huffman is accused of being an accessory to the armed robbery.

According to Sergeant Anthony Locey, Huffman's car was seen on surveillance video during the time of the robbery.

Huffman is also accused of using a 380 caliber pistol she bought at a Columbus Pawn shop.

Huffman's attorney, Stacey Jackson, says he wants to see more evidence.

"Obviously, you have vehicles that look very similarly to one another. A GMC Yukon looks almost exactly the same as a Chevy Taho. So, that's why you want to get tag numbers, any stickers, writing, or anything like that on the vehicle. One can never be able to say that the firearm that Miss Huffman supposedly purchased was actually used in the homicide because it would be impossible to get a ballistic match unless you found the firearm," says Jackson.

The case has been bound over to superior court where Huffman and Williams will learn if they'll receive bond.

