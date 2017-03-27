Residents react to Opelika double homicide

A Saturday night shooting in Opelika leaves two men dead.

Sedric Darrell Lewis, 27, and Derris Harris, 31, were the two men police say died following multiple gunshots at a public housing complex.

“You could see smoke you might have thought it was a fire, but it was from the gunshots, and it was just loud.”, says Valestine Penn.

Valestine Penn describes the scene Saturday night as she walked out of the front door minutes after shots were fired in the 400 block of Toomer Court.

“I walked to the edge from my back door to this edge and you could see a guy laying on the porch up there,” says Penn.

She tells me the guy lying on the porch was 27-year-old Sedric Darrell Lewis, police pronouncing him dead when they arrived on the scene.

“If you bringing crime in our neighborhood, we want you to stop,” says Penn.

Opelika detectives working the scene Monday hoping to find a lead on how this all began and who are the suspects in the deaths.

Residents tell us a private vigil was held Sunday night to honor the lives of these two men.

“It's just sad two people lost their lives and two people have to be buried. Let's stop the violence, whether it's black, white, whoever violence is violence.”

News Leader 9 spoke with a woman who lives at the home where the shooting took place and she tells us the parents of one of the men are driving up from Daytona Beach Monday.

Opelika police are asking anyone with any information regarding the shooting to please contact them at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

