Columbus mayor reacts to latest deadly shooting near Wilson Homes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Following the latest deadly shooting in one Columbus neighborhood, the mayor now moves forward to address several issues in the area.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said she expects to sit down with Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren and go over a tactical analysis of the neighborhood, assessing problems in the area.

When asked about her knowledge relating to the latest shooting, Tomlinson said she has not yet been fully briefed on all the details.

Maurice McGhee was shot and killed near Wilson Homes apartment complex along Veterans Parkway.

Residents living in Wilson Homes have already seen two shootings just last month. McGhee's death adds to several shooting-related murder in or near the apartment complex over the last seven years.

Tomlinson said the city needs to be careful in addressing all factors that may be contributing to this level of violence.

"We do patrol that area regularly," Tomlinson said. "It's not fair to just say Wilson Home apartments. A lot of people, they are investing a great deal of money renovating those properties and up-keeping that area. It's a nut we have to crack," she said.

Tomlinson also said she will reach out to the Housing Authority of Columbus to see how she and her office can assist that department as those major renovation projects continue.

No arrests have been made in the Friday night shooting. Police are still trying to track down all possible suspects.

