Air Force Band plays to packed crowd, special guests to Fountain City

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - An afternoon of stars and stripes; a special performance by the U.S. Air Force Band in Columbus, as city leaders hosted international guests on their U.S. tour.



It had been 19 years since a delegation from Kiryu, Japan, Columbus' sister city, traveled back to the States.



Part of their visit to the Fountain City included the concert at the Rivercenter, with the Air Force Concert Band performing in front of a packed room.



This display, city leaders said, highlights the community's love and appreciation for the armed forces.



"How impressive it is," Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said, "The pride that we take in our military, and just the entertainment and the wonderful facility that we have here."



Tomlinson joined her counterpart from Kiryu, Mayor Toyofumi Kameyama, and his delegation for a special reception before the concert. She said both cities share a similar past.



"Kiryu's very much like Columbus, Georgia," Tomlinson said. " started up as an industrial town, and actually has an industrial presence in the United States."

Tomlinson also said Kameyama and the Japanese delegation had arrived in Columbus after visiting Detroit, where there's a factory with ties to Kiryu.



