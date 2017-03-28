St. Francis Hospital gives free diabetes screenings on Diabetes Alert Day

Nine out of ten people are at risk for type two diabetes and don't even know it and 27 percent of Columbus residents are obese and this puts them at a higher risk for diabetes.

Saint Francis hospital hosted free screenings to help with this issue. It was held as part of American Diabetes Association Alert Day.

The screenings took place in three different St. Francis locations; Manchester Expressway, St. Francis Clinic on 19th Street and St. Francis Urgent Care on Macon Road.

Doctors say detecting the disease is the first step in fighting it.

"Diabetes is a disease that impacts many people. Some of us don't know we have it- and sometimes it goes on for years undetected," said Dr. Henry Ngo, Internal Medicine Dr.

A total of 25 percent of people in the U.S. with diabetes has yet to be diagnosed with the disease.

