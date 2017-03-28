2 arrested on drug charges after man locks himself inside Morris Ave. home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A high-speed chase that started in Russell County and ended on Morris Avenue led to a man and woman being arrested.

According to police, the incident began as a routine traffic stop and ended in a police chase.

John Culbern and Terry Simmons were arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus and traffic violations in Phenix City.

“Came to this address on Morris where the driver jumped out ran into the house and our special response team was deployed,” says Joe McCrae.

Police say this high-speed chase reaching speeds over 100 mph started in Russell County and crossed over state lines to Morris Avenue in Columbus.

After almost an hour-long standoff the driver of the red SVU surrenders himself to police.

High speed chase started in Alabama ending on Morris Avenue. Police say man has now locked himself inside home. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/44UJnj4M89 — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) March 28, 2017

To watch the active scene on Facebook Live click here.

“We’ve got two subjects in custody at this time time one is John Culbern and a female Terry Simmons both subjects will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, violation of Georgia controlled subjects act 4, and also for possession of drug related objects,” says McCrae.

Officials aren’t sure if the drugs were inside the car when the traffic stop began.

“When the narcotics were discovered they were discovered inside the house in a box,” says McCrae.

Muscogee County and Russell County officials say they are glad no bystanders were injured during and after the pursuit.

"Fortunately this subject was willing to come out without having to make a forced entry using the SRT team, it could’ve been much worse," says McCrae.

Both Culbern and Simmons remain in the Muscogee County Jail where police tell me they will be questioned until they're extradited to Russell County.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.