Midtown Medical Center announces diabetes drug grant from Johnson and Johnson

News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.
A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges.
An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn. Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.
Instead of hitting the Trail the PGA Tour is hitting the road. After three years at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Course in Opelika the Barbasol Championship is moving to Lexington, Kentucky.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
