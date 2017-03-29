MCSD receives report of inappropriate picture of student on Instagram

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District Director of Communications Valerie Fuller confirms that the school district received reports of pictures posted on Instagram showing a female student in a sexual nature.

The post/s have been passed around by other students and that is how parents have found out about the incident.

While these posts were not made while at school or on school property, the district and others have taken steps to remove the postings and/or disable the account.

Columbus police are now handling the case under the Columbus Police Department's Sex Crimes Division.

The school district is asking parents to monitor and review their child's devices for any inappropriate use.

"Our school administrators will also continue to work with teachers, staff, and parents to resolve any concerns or issues because academic success and safety are priorities," said Fuller.

No disciplinary action has been taken against any one student, yet.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.