Man pleads not guilty for selling drugs near Columbus elementary school

A Columbus man is in the Muscogee County Jail on multiple drug charges as an ongoing sting operation led to his arrest.

Johnthan Baggett, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple drug counts in court Thursday afternoon.

An ongoing investigation by the metro narcotics task force led police to a church parking lot on 17th Avenue where an officer took Baggett into custody for attempting to sell heroin.

Judge Mary Buckner listens as Baggett's laundry list of charges are named and evidence including four bags of heroin officers say Baggett had on him at the time of his arrest.

At one point everyone in the court room listens as the prosecution reveals how they caught Baggett.

"During the investigation, Mr. Baggett’s phone number had been obtained. On that day, the agent called Mr. Baggett, made arrangements to meet with the intentions of purchasing heroine," says the prosecution.

Baggett stands in court shaking his head as he is being accused of also having drugs inside his home that was just across the street from where he was taken into custody.

Police say he was within so many feet of Johnson Elementary School when he was attempting to sell drugs- so he is also facing charges for that.

Baggett remains in the Muscogee County Jail.

