Storms rip through Eufaula; Post office temporarily closed

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Storms went ripping through Eufaula earlier on Monday.

Trees were down, power lines were down, and cars totaled throughout the city.

The Eufaula post office was significantly damaged and will be closed until further notice. However, the Postal Service says P.O. box customers can retrieve their mail from the post office in Clayton, AL.

News leader nine spoke with a woman who was hunkering down in her bathroom with her great grandson while this storm was passing through.

“I had debris you know that had fallen out that was on me and I kept looking to make sure he was okay… he screamed too. He was scared to death, he jumped because that boom was so loud.”

The mayor of Eufaula says that there have been no injuries reported thus far.

"We probably had 70, 80, 90 miles per hour winds. I was actually out surveying to see what the weather was doing and it actually pushed my pick-up truck. That's how hard that wind was."

They are preparing for what they say could be worse weather on Wednesday.

