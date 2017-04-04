Schley County recovering from Monday tornado - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Schley County recovering from Monday tornado

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Schley County is recovering Tuesday from an EF-0 tornado that came ripping through their area.

Officials say that the majority of the county lost power Monday and it could possibly be a week for some to get power turned on.

There are a lot of residents with their chainsaws and tractors out working to clean the storm damage.

One girl was inside her home when the storm came barreling through and she describes the moments before a tree came crashing through her ceiling.

“I was in the living room and I got a phone call from my mom telling me there was a tornado and I needed to get in the bedroom so I got the dogs and we got in the bedroom and the secretary of our high schools husband came so I wouldn’t be by myself and as we were walking into the bedroom to get in the closet I turned around and saw the tree fall and we got in the closet and didn’t come out," says Madison Cheek.

Madison and her family have crews working at their home Tuesday to plug that hole in their roof before the expected severe weather rolls in Wednesday.

A member of a tree cutting service tells News Leader 9 how difficult it is to clean up storm damage in Schley County.

"It’s a constant battle of trying to get debris off the house and removed from the yards basically a one-step process at a time. Right now we are trying to recover the damage from the roofs so the rest of the insurance companies can come out and access the damages but right now we are having a pretty tough time considering there are only a few tree companies in town,” says Simply Southern Tree Cutting.

News Leader 9 spoke with a man who was working in Americus at the time of the storm and returned home to find his house had been hit.

“You see it on TV, but when it hits home it's too much to swallow. I just thank the lord we weren't here and that the lord did look out for the house we’ve got devastation but not like some of our close neighbors.”, says storm victim Gary Williamson.

Schley County schools are closed tomorrow and residents are preparing for the expected bad weather on Wednesday.

