Valley Rescue Mission opens as a shelter due to severe weather

If folks live in a mobile home or do not have a place to go for shelter, there are places open in Columbus to help keep people safe ahead of severe weather.

[LIST: Shelters opening due to severe weather]

President and CEO Rhonda Mobley of Valley Rescue Mission says anyone can come to the shelter if they need a safe place.

"We’ll be open for an extended period of time today for anyone who needs shelter from this storm," says Mobley.

Mobley says as long as there is inclement weather, shelters will be open.

"We'll provide a shower, a place for them to sleep, there are toiletry items, there’s linen, provide an evening meal," says Mobley.

If the amount of people extends the number beds, Mobley says they will make accommodations.

"If we need to make space we will bring in mattresses and cots," says Mobley.

People can go to the Howard Mott Center for Men on Second Avenue or Damascus Way Home for Women and Children on 11th Avenue.

Doors are open to anyone regardless if they’re homeless or live in a home that is unsafe or not prepared for severe weather.

