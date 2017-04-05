Possible tornado causes damage and power outages across Stewart, Webster counties

WEBSTER COUNTY/STEWART COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – In Webster County, winds collapsed a warehouse building along Highway 520, power crews there at the scene trying to repair what's left of the lines.

In Stewart County, even more destruction to a group of houses right on a chicken farm, one house completely gone, and neighbors made their way out there to clear the debris before emergency crews could arrive.

“Devastation. You can see it now, one of my brother's mobile homes, it was destroyed, the top was taken off. It was all sprayed throughout the yard - that was the first thing,” said Calvin Freeman, a homeowner.

The good news on that farmland in Stewart County is that nobody got hurt. At that point, Stewart County emergency management trucks were spread out, clearing the main roads.

