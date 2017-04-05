Houses damaged, roads blocked following storms in Henry County, - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Houses damaged, roads blocked following storms in Henry County, AL

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
HENRY COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Multiple homes have been destroyed in Henry County, Alabama during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.

Residents tell us it looked like a tornado came through the area.

Power lines and trees are laying all over the roads here and crews are working to get that cleaned up.

We spoke with a man who says he is lucky to be alive after a tree split his home in half.

Neighbors are out helping each other get debris off their cars and homes.

Crews say they are working to restore power as quickly as possible and hoping storms do not return to the area.

