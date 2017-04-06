Columbus liquor store temporarily closes following court order

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local liquor store closing its doors, for now, according to the owner. This, after a ruling in a civil case, ordered the shop to shut down.

The legal battle for the Bottle Shop near Bradley Park Drive started last November, when the owners of Uptown Wine & Spirits, a competing store, filed an injunction with the city of Columbus.

Uptown Wine & Spirits' owners argued the Bottle Shop was violating a Georgia law, preventing a liquor store from being 600 feet away from any facility deemed a school; a law they believed they had to follow to open another store.

At its current location, The Bottle Shop is less than 600 feet away from the Growing Room Child Care Center.

Columbus City Attorney Clifton Fay publicly stated as this case developed, the child care center did not meet the standard to be considered a school.

The Bottle Shop's owners declined to comment any further, after consulting with their attorneys on this civil case.

They did refer News Leader 9 to a statement posted on the Bottle Shop's official Facebook page. In part, the statement reads, "The Bottle Shop is temporarily closed...Thank you for your overwhelming support of our business."

Reaction to this news has resulted in exchanges across social media. Hundreds of Facebook users left comments supporting the Bottle Shop, while some users created a new page, asking consumers to boycott Uptown Wine & Spirits, as they feel the store was partially responsible for the closure.

News Leader 9 reached out to Uptown Wine and Spirits' for comment. The official reply said all the owners wanted was a level playing field when it comes to the location of liquor stores.

