2 injured in unrelated, overnight Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Saturday morning.

Officers confirm to News Leader 9 that a black woman was shot just after midnight on Webster Avenue.

They say the woman was shot in the ankle after a fight broke out at a party at a motorcycle club.

The injured woman was taken to Midtown Medical Center where she is expected to recover, no suspects have been named in the shooting.

Investigators say the second shooting happened at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 20th Street around 1 a.m.

That's where officers say a white man was shot in the arm by a black man in a black hoodie.

The victim was also transported to Midtown Medical Center where he is expected to recover.

No motive has been released in this shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released and no suspects have been named in either shooting.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police Department.

