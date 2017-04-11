Alabama lawmakers moving forward after Bentley resignation

Questions swirling around the capitol Tuesday now that former Governor Robert Bentley is out of office and former Lt. Governor Kay Ivey is now the 45th Governor of the state of Alabama.More >>
Facts seem to outweigh questions at this point. Raycom political analyst Ken Hare thinks those questions will shift toward Rebekah Mason,Gov. Bentley's political adviser and the woman with whom he's accused of having an affair.More >>
Dr. Robert Bentley joined a list of disgraced governors on Monday, but he is far from the first.More >>
Illicit activities have led to the embarrassment of many people elected to hold office. Here are some of the well-known U.S. politicians that have fallen from grace in the last 10 years.More >>
In his first public statement since being fired on Tuesday, former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Spencer Collier gave blistering statement on his firing on Tuesday.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
