Alabama lawmakers moving forward after Bentley resignation

Questions swirling around the capitol Tuesday now that former Governor Robert Bentley is out of office and former Lt. Governor Kay Ivey is now the 45th Governor of the state of Alabama.

[Special Coverage: The resignation of Robert Bentley]

The Constitution of Alabama reads if Lt. Governor position comes available, Present pro-tem of Alabama state senate will step up. In this case, that will be Senator Del Marsh.

Some Alabama politicians also feel that the position of United States Senator, now held by Bentley appointed Luther Strange, should be elected by the people.

The Alabama Secretary of State says a special election could come sooner rather than later.

“Could very well be a special election for the United States senate in a time that is shorter that Governor Bentley had intended. Governor Bentley set his proclamation date as June 5, 2018. Governor Ivey can change that date if she wanted to with a simple proclamation we would work with her to establish an elections calendar that would indicate when that election would be held and continue to move forth with," says Secretary of State John Merrill.

Strange was appointed by Bentley to serve in the United States senate until 2018. Some are calling for this to change.

“We need a people elected US senator not a Robert Bentley anointed senator that’s not going to fly with all that happened with the Bentley administration and he is now judicially declared and pleaded guilty to being a criminal," says Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Zeigler is asking Governor Kay Ivey to void the special senate election declared by former governor Robert Bentley.

“That she go ahead an voluntarily cancel the illegal setting of US Senate election which had been set by her predecessor of November 2018 election cycle if she does that she can get with the secretary of state and figure out when is the quickest time it could be set that would comply with the law and hopefully she’ll do that," says Zeigler.

Zeigler says his case will be presented to the Montgomery County Circuit Court early Wednesday and he hopes to have an answer on a new special election by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.