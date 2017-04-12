Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Columbus after police say a man was found shot in his apartment.

Lieutenant Askew with the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirm to News Leader 9 that, 32-year-old Jason Boykin was shot in his apartment on Adair Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The coroner says Boykin was discovered by his girlfriend in the kitchen as she was going to turn the stove off.

So far no suspects have been named in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.

This is the sixth homicide of 2017 in Columbus.

