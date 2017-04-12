Most Wanted: MCSO searches for sex offender

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.

Deputy Louie Abney says Cherry Searcy followed the rules when he moved from Upson County to Columbus two months ago.

Searcy notified the sheriff's office he was living on Thomas Street, but shortly awards, Abney says Searcy disappeared without a trace.

“They just vanish there's normally a reason for it. They don't want you to make contact with them they don’t want you to know where they are living. We believe me may have gone back to Upson County or to Talbotton,” says Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Louie Abney.

If you know where Searcy may be, you are asked to call the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-225-3319.

