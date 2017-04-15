Columbus church hosts High-Flying Easter Egg Drop

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This Bridge Church and community members celebrated the day before Easter at Lakebottom Park picking up some gifts courtesy of the Easter Bunny.

As a part of their 2017 Easter Weekend, the church held their community-wide Easter Egg Drop event Saturday afternoon for all to see and participate.

The free event began with festivities for all ages in the baseball and football fields.

There were huge prize giveaways for children and adults, face painting, Easter egg tosses, food and more.

The majority of the crowds were waiting in an empty space at the park anticipating the main event.

"We're having fun. We're about to eat, and we're just waiting on the egg drop," says Ron Thomas, who brought along his wife and three kids.

Thomas said he knows what will happen as soon as the two helicopters hover above the crowd.

He says, "When they go out there, it's going to be kids running in circles."

Thomas also told News Leader 9 he will be out there gathering eggs with his kids.

It began with eggs being dropped from two helicopters with over ten thousand colored eggs.

Hundreds of egg hunters stood on the football field scooping up as many treats as they could.

Brittney Johnson, a parent of one of the participants, says it's her first time bringing her daughter, Sierra, to an egg drop.

"It's fun, she's having fun. Music and games, being a part of something with everybody coming together," Johnson said. "Not many people do that anymore. So it's fun and she gets to be a part of that."

Kids were separated by age and no one left without eggs.

