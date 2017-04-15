Auburn boy receives 2017 APIVEO Player of the Month Award

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Saturday morning was the presentation on the Billy Hitchcock Miracle Field, in Opelika, Alabama.

Chandler Martin won the 2017 award for youth sports players who exhibits exceptional character, leadership, and community service.

An award of $1,000 is donated to each APIVEO (Always Play For Each Other) Player of the Month, by Zaxby's, to be given to a local charity or non-profit organization committed to the service of its residents.

Martin has chosen Miracle League of East Alabama to be the recipient of the generous donation from the great leadership of Zaxby's, to further the growth and development of the Miracle League.

The Miracle League of East Alabama provides opportunities for special needs children and adults to play baseball on a uniquely designed field with a rubberized surface.

Participants in the Miracle League play ball with each other, for each other and for their families and friends.

Martin says, "It is something people need to recognize because people need to know about miracle league."

The miracle league is free to those families who participate.

The money donated will allow even more individuals to participate in the league.

The general public is always welcome and encouraged to come out and cheer on these athletes every Saturday, from April 15, through May 13th, as they experience the joy of organized baseball!

