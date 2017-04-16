City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving way for redevelopment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Months after the Columbus City Government took control of an entire block on Cusseta Road, previously the home of Club Majestic, demolition crews are set to tear down the once-popular nightclub.

This marks the first event launching the city's campaign in collaboration with National Community Development Week.

The goal for the city of Columbus is to highlight where funds for housing and urban development will go.

The city of Columbus bought a total of five parcels of land, including an abandoned car wash, for a little more than $365,000.

The city paid the amount using community renewal funds, which city council approved in July 2016.

City leaders shut down Club Majestic years ago, after reports of several violent crimes happening inside, including the murder of Charles Foster, Jr., a Columbus State University student, on New Year's Day 2013.

The demolition will officially start at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Once crews tear down the club, the city plans to market the property to buyers interested in redeveloping this part of south Columbus.

