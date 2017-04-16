Tax preparation companies open for last-minute tax filings

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several companies who offer tax preparation services opened their doors on Easter in hopes to help as many people file their taxes ahead of the extended tax deadline.

Tax preparers are telling folks to file between now and Tuesday rather than filing an extension.

Tax advisors at H&R Block say there is an extension for last minute filers to get their returns submitted—that day is Tuesday.

Tax Advisor Alejandrina Viloret says choosing not to file before Tuesday can put you at risk for penalties and interest if you owe the Internal Revenue Services or the State.

Viloret says if you decide to file an extension it will save you from penalties but not from interest. Based on her expertise she doesn't recommend filing an extension.

“I wouldn't file an extension because you still have to pay your money by the 18th,” said Alejandra Viruet.

Viloret says most of her clients come in with wanting to file an extension because they may not have the money to pay what they owe to the IRS, and that can do more harm than good.

Viloret says people can be put on a payment plan to pay the IRS or the State if they owe money that way they will avoid penalties for not paying and interest that could have possibly piled up.

Viloret tells me that she's seen a good amount of last-minute filers come in.

On Tuesday, H&R Block will be open as late as they need to be to get taxes done. Viloret said those hours could be as late as midnight.

