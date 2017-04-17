Club Majestic demolished, city to redevelop property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Years after a deadly shooting of a Columbus college student at a local nightclub, that club is no more.

The city shut down Club Majestic along Cusseta Road shortly after the shooting and Monday neighbors and city leaders are celebrating the club's demolition.

The overwhelming majority gathered on Cusseta Road cheering, thankful that what they called a building with a criminal history no longer stands in the neighborhood.

One could feel the energy here, as life-long neighbors, clergy, and city leaders spoke of moving forward, beyond the controversial history behind Club Majestic.

Before the demolition started, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and council members thanked the crowd for their support in buying out the entire block, hoping to breathe life back into the Five Points.

Neighbors we spoke to say they are glad to see the club crumble to the ground.

“I want to see it torn down. If they bring something positive in here, I'm all for it,” said Leroy Jenkin, a life-long neighbor.

"I would like this to be an example to other nightclubs like this - if you can't protect your patrons, watch out,” said Rev. Willie Phillips, a neighbor and activist.

The crowd felt the dedication would not be complete without mentioning the Columbus State University Student who died one night in Club Majestic— speakers honoring Charles Foster Jr. and his family, Foster was shot and killed in 2013.

This demolition kicked off National Community Development Week. The goal is highlighting where the city will invest and redevelop over the coming months and years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.