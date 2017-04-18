Students more cautious after alleged sexual assault on CSU RiverPark campus

Police are investigating an alleged assault reported near a local college’s campus.

The victim told police they were sitting in their car when a man approached them.

According to police, this happened near Columbus State University’s Riverwalk Campus. The suspect pulled two weapons on the student, threatening them with a knife and a gun.

“We heard some sexual assault happened here and we were like what’s going on?”, says one CSU student.

Columbus State University students received a Cougar Alert email in which police say sometime last week a student was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint near campus.

“It could be anybody and thinks could happen to me out of nowhere so I’ve been scared – a little worried,” says CSU student James Stewart.

Police say they hand out safety tips like this one throughout semesters to encourage students to be cautious while on campus.

"They have little groups of friends that go places, but now with this event that happened we should probably think of something else like drive back to your places,” says a CSU student.

Students are asked to complete a sexual assault survey while enrolled at CSU. Recent alleged activities have some making sure they keep an eye on their surroundings.

“I was a bit worried and my girlfriend sometimes walks to places and I wonder is that going to be safe or not?", says one CSU student.

“It could be anybody and thinks could happen to me out of nowhere so I’ve been scared– a little worried,” says Stewart.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male in late twenties to early thirties with sleeve style tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call CSU Police at 706-507-8911.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.