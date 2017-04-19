Victim ID'd in Thursday morning shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Columbus on 25th Ave. near Cusseta Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a man was shot around 7:30 Wednesday morning at 322 25th Avenue. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Marion Ralph.

This is the third shooting in the Cusseta Road area this week.

On Monday evening, two people were shot at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments near 20th Ave. and Cusseta Road.

On Tuesday morning, one person was shot at the Andrews Court Apartments on the 2400 block of Cusseta Road. One person has been arrested in that case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-225-4047.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.