Students react to robbery at Auburn University

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Police are saying a student was robbed at Auburn University near a residence hall.

It happened Tuesday night near South Donahue Drive near the South Donahue Residence Hall.

"If I’m ever back there waiting on somebody I’m never scared to be back there so it's uncommon to happen,” says Auburn University student Jasmine Manigault.

Manigault says she pulled up just minutes after the robbery happened.

“I had actually pulled up after it happened and I saw the police riding around so they actually came to my car and looked in it and asked if you have seen anyone in a black hoodie,” says Manigault.

Police say the suspect dressed in all black approached a student demanding money.

Seconds later the suspect ran off, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“There usually aren’t a lot of robberies on campus, but it is a public campus so as shown yesterday people can come. That’s the first I’ve heard of this year of anything like that going down,” says an Auburn student.

Police are urging students to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons to law enforcement.

“Always try to walk with friends especially at night, if you don’t have anyone to walk with you try to use the university security shuttles or tiger transit.”

Even though this happened some students say there is no need to feel unsafe while going to class.

Is there a concern for safety?

“I don’t feel like it is, I don’t feel like it is. I feel very safe here I don’t feel like I have to walk around with  a gun or something or scared to walk around with my wallet, I’m not.”

 Auburn police say they have a vague description of the suspect: describing him as a male last seen dressed in dark clothing.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to contact them.

