Rep. Ferguson talks investing in Fort Benning, metro Columbus area

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Making Ft. Benning and Columbus an economic magnet for small businesses, large corporations, and government agencies; this drove the discussion U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson had with business leaders during an afternoon lunch and presentation, held by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Ferguson told News Leader 9 he and his fellow GOP lawmakers will follow President Trump's agenda— rebuild and reinvest in all U.S. Military branches.

"I think that the position the military is in right know is precarious," Ferguson said. "We have a lot of strain on our men and women that are serving right now."

Ferguson said the current plan is to design a budget, tailored to pump more funds and resources for troops, Fort Benning included.

During a presentation, business leaders pointed out to Ferguson and his staff that the Army has six security force missions scheduled to arrive at Fort Benning later in 2017.

This, according to the chamber of commerce, will pump more than $60 million a year into the local economy.

“One of the president's top priorities is rebuilding the military, that is reflected in his budget," Rep. Ferguson said," That's something that Congress is behind as well.”

President Trump has a Fort Benning connection in his inner circle. Former fort commander H.R McMaster now serves as Trump's national security adviser.

Ferguson also said he believes education will be key to the city and the district's future.

“[The community has to] have an education system that works, that educates young people and adults so they can work in a 21st-century environment," Rep. Ferguson said.

For Ferguson, that means recruiting talent from local high schools and colleges, and subsequently, create a deregulated tax system for small business owners.

“The business community is all saying the same thing," Ferguson said. "They've got to have a regulatory environment that's right and fair for business so that they can grow their business.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.