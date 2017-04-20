Columbus State Police investigating attempted armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt that happened on the university's Riverpark Campus.

According to a Cougar Alert sent out by CSU a non-student claims he was approached and hit in the face with a handgun by two men at the corner of 9th Street and Broadway.

Officers have not released a description of the suspects, anyone with information is asked to contact CSU Police at (706) 507-8911.

