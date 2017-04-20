UPDATE: Man identified in deadly Buena Vista Road accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan a man has died following an accident on Buena Vista Road near Patricia Drive.

Bryan confirms to News Leader 9 that 44-year-old Donnie Sims of Columbus died from blunt force trauma to the head after the man was ejected from his car.

Columbus Police responded to the accident around 10:30 Thursday night so far no cause has been determined.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.