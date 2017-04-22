Wynnton UMC hosts annual Midtown Classic 5K Run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wynnton United Methodist Church sponsored and hosted The Eleventh Annual Midtown Classic 5K Run and One Mile Fun Run Saturday morning.

The race course began at Wynnton UMC, then through Lakebottom Park and finished at the Wynnton UMC site.

All age groups participated and awards were given from ages zero to 75 and older.

Wynnton UMC sponsors this race, where every year the goal has been raising money to invest back into the Midtown neighborhood.

All proceeds support the Wynnton Neighborhood Network, a non-profit organization that provides food and other necessities to families in Midtown Columbus.

Also receiving donations is Wynnton Neighborhood Housing, a non-profit organization that improves the quality of life by updating substandard housing in the East Wynnton Neighborhood and Backpacks of Grace, a ministry providing food for elementary students on the weekends.

Following the race, Wynnton UMC hosted an after-race party providing free food, drinks, music, door prizes and awards for all participants and their families.

