Search continues for Provost at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The final candidate up for the position of provost at Columbus State University will be on campus Monday and Tuesday.

Doctor Jeanne Gerlach, currently the Associate Provost at the University of Texas at Arlington, will arrive at Columbus State University to round out the interviewing process and determine who will be CSU's new Provost.

The dictionary defines "Provost" as "a high-ranking university administrative officer."

The Provost's duties, as chief academic officer, will include overseeing the university's curriculum and setting academic priorities in research.

Gerlach is the last of three total candidates— Dr. Scott Furlong and Dr. Bradley Bond have already visited campus and talked to students and faculty.

Dr. Bond, who visited the campus last week, said he wants to help students become leaders who give their service to the community.

“That language disappeared from my vocabulary until a saw it on your (Columbus State University's) webpage until I saw it in your value statement,” said Dr. Bradley Bond, CSU Provost Candidate

There, faculty, staff, and students can offer feedback as the university wraps up its search for Provost.

