CPD investigates armed robbery at Crystal Dr. Dollar General

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Saturday night a Columbus Dollar General Store.

Police were called to the Dollar General in the 6000 block of Crystal Drive, right off Macon Road, around 10 p.m. Saturday for an armed robbery.

We spoke one person who shops at that location at least once a week. She says she'd never imagine something like this would happen because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood.

“It is a little disturbing because we really like this store— it's always well stocked, it's a neighborhood store and we really need it. With having crime in the area like this it makes you a little afraid to come out you know so hopefully this doesn't happen again,” said Deborah Peterson, a shopper.

So far no one has been arrested for this crime.

It is not known how many people were involved in the armed robbery and how much money or merchandise the accused suspect got away with.

We spoke to employees at that Dollar General and requested to look at surveillance video, but managers were not at liberty to speak to us on camera or release any footage on Sunday evening.

