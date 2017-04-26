VIDEO: Auburn thieves caught smashing, stealing $70K worth of camera equipment

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Cameragraphics in Auburn has been in business for decades, and recently thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

On early Monday morning, the store manager, John Oliver, received a call from security saying the burglary alarm went off.

Surveillance video showed a group of four thieves all in black, faces covered wearing hoodies, storming in and smashing glass counters to steal used cameras and lenses.

Oliver says the value of the stolen items is around $70,000.

Auburn Police are actively searching for the suspects.

