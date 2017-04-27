GSW dedicates public safety building to fallen Americus officers

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) – The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, faculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon.

It was a solemn and emotional day on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University as the Board of Regents and the campus renamed a building in honor of two fallen officers—Jodi Smith and Nick Smarr.

Smarr and Smith's legacy of courage and bravery will forever be remembered on the college campus where so many loved and admired Officers Jody Smith and Nicolas Smarr.

“My fellow brothers in blue gave their ultimate sacrifice and we wanted to make sure we had some representation from the Columbus area and Columbus state university, we want to show them we honor them and salute them, both officer Smarr and Smith, said CSU Police Dept. Sergent Mike Stewart-

“It's a sacrifice they gave is something we shouldn't have to give. That day they did everything exact textbook correct,” said Johnny Smith, the father of Jodi Smith

That day was December 7, 2016, when officers Smarr and Smith were gunned down after responding to a domestic violence call in Americus.

The building dedicated to both Smarr and Smith is the home for the GSW Department of Public Safety.

That's the same department Officer Jody Smith worked to protect and serve students at Georgia Southwestern State University while Nicolas Smarr served with the Americus Police Department.

The building dedication will forever be a reminder of both Smarr and Smith’s bravery.

Among many in attendance were Georgia Senator Greg Kirk, Georgia representative Bill McGowen, and agencies involved with finding the man responsible for killing both Smarr and Smith.

The families of Smarr and Smith were given a proclamation in honor of the building dedication.

Inside the building will hang separate resolutions from the Georgia House of Representatives.

