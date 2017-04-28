Behind the scenes look at Disney on Ice in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Disney on Ice Worlds of Enchantment is in Columbus this weekend.



It kicked off Thursday, April 27 with an adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom.



Families also got the chance to see the heroic action of Buzz, Woody and Jessie in the Disney Pixar Toy Story gang escape Sunnyside Daycare in their most daring adventure.



Two special scenes are in this year's show. They include Disney Pixar's Movie Cars and Frozen.

It's the first time Elsa and Ana are also in Columbus, Georgia. Disney Pixar's film Cars is also the first time being featured in a Disney on Ice show.



News Leader 9 got an exclusive look behind the scenes with several ensemble skaters in the show.



All of them who traveled from all across the country says they've been skating for Disney for several years.



The runs through Sunday. Click here for showtimes. You can visit this website for showtimes.

