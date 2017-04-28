Pedestrian, 68, in critical condition after being struck on Brown Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Columbus police were called to the 700 block of Brown Avenue around 4:57 p.m. responding to a wreck near Amos Street involving a pedestrian.

According to a police report, the 29-year-old driver traveling south struck the pedestrian when he swerved to the right to avoid hitting a stopped car ahead.

That's when the 68-year-old was struck by the vehicle. We're told the man was kneeling down working on a water meter at the time of the accident.

