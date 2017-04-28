Residents recover from storm damage - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Residents recover from storm damage

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Storm cleanup is happening in parts of Columbus after Thursday’s severe weather.

Some residents that saw damage say it came as a surprise to them.

A woman that lives inside an East Heights Drive home says she was on her way home from work when she got a call that her house was on fire.

She says the Columbus Fire Department tells her that her house caught fire because it was struck by lightening.

The home was burning for quite some time before it was put out.

This woman wasn't the only resident affected.

A Columbus man was inside his home when a bolt struck just outside his front door.

Homeowner, Barnett Jenkins says, "Yeah it was a combination of sound – lightening and this it was almost simultaneously. I couldn't tell how loud this was but I heard a thud just as lightening."

Mr. Jenkins says that he and everyone else in his area are now okay and just cleaning up the remainder of damage.

However, the East Heights Drive homeowner says she is staying with her daughter right now and she is thankful that the Columbus Fire Department rescued her cat that was inside the home while it was burning.

  Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information.
  WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

  Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

