Actress Octavia Spencer to speak at CSU 2017 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer has been announced as a featured keynote speaker at the 12th Annual 2017 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University.

Spencer is known for her talents in films like Hidden Figures, The Help, and The Divergent Series movies.

The Montgomery, Alabama native attended Auburn University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts.

According to the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum website, the event will bring the best and brightest minds in the world to Columbus which also includes Ron Clark, "America's Educator" and best-selling author; Dan Rose, Vice President of Partnerships, Facebook; John O'Leary, inspirational best-selling author; David Perdue, US Senator and former Fortune 500 CEO; Chris Conlee, author and lead pastor, Highpoint Church; and Eric Wesley, Commanding General, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The forum will be taking question submissions for Octavia Spencer to answer regarding leadership, inspiration and all things Hollywood.

The two-day event will be held August 28-29, 2017 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available at www.JBLF.org.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.