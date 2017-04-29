Columbus fire crews battle Buena Vista Rd. apartment fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Crews and Investigators are looking to learn more about the cause of an apartment fire.

It happened in the 4800 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus behind the shopping plaza where Rent-A-Center and Papa Johns are located.

The owner of Rent-A-Center who preferred not to go on camera told News Leader 9 the apartment building had been vacant for about 3 months.

He just started to remodel the units April 27 so they could go up for rent.

Captain Rodney Fuller with the Columbus Fire Department says construction workers were at the apartment when the fire broke out.

"The construction guys were here doing some remodeling work so there was no one inside and no one got hurt, had a small flash over at the door and they extinguished the fire within 10 minutes," says Captain Fuller.

Unit A was the unit impacted by the fire.

Captain Fuller says most of the damage is in the kitchen area of the unit.

Columbus Fire Department and Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

