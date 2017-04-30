Residents voice concerns over trashed home in Columbus' Winchester neighborhood

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several neighbors in one Columbus community have asked both city services and law enforcement for help in cleaning up one particular house which is littered with broken goods and trash.

The home is in the Winchester neighborhood of Columbus and neighbors are calling the home a “health hazard.”

Lisa Ramsey takes pride in the neighborhood she's now lived in for 51 years. Her labor of love, making the Winchester subdivision in Columbus as family-friendly and wholesome a neighborhood as possible.

“Kids still walk home and we look out after each other. We have a lot of stay-at-home moms, we have people who work in their homes here,” said Lisa Ramsey, a concerned neighbor.

However, Ramsey says, she cannot ignore one glaring eyesore— a house on the other side of her back fence.

“In 2014, we started going, 'Hmm, what's going on in their yard?” said Ramsey.

For the past several months, Ramsey and her fellow Winchester neighbors have made call after call to Columbus police and 311 hoping they can make the homeowners clean up their cluttered front and back yards.

Ramsey says within a week her neighbors will move the junk back out to the front.

“When you have a home like this, it's deteriorating property our values, it's causing health issues,” said Ramsey.

This problem, she says, has crawled out onto neighborhood streets.

“The problem with the rats, the problems with the opossums, the health department coming out. The health department comes at least once a month to bait our sewers because we have rats the size of cats,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey pleaded her case earlier this week to Columbus City Council, showing pictures of the solid waste left out in the sun.

Ramsey told city leaders the trash is already affecting homeowners currently looking to sell their properties.

“And you see for yourself why these houses can't sell. This is the view they have of this house 24/7,” said Ramsey.

Now, the growing group of neighbors wants City Council to look into the matter and address it before anything else spills over.

