Victim ID'd in deadly shooting on 24th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says that Lavonte Thomas, 26-years-old, was shot around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on 24th Street.

Bryan says Thomas was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

