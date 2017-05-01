Police say argument led to Phenix City man's death on 16th Ave. S

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry is confirming that an 18-year-old has been shot and killed late Sunday night on 16th Ave. S in "Tin Top City."

Phenix City police say that it was a verbal altercation that started between the alleged shooter Richard Long and the victim 18-year-old Jarvis Ford that ended in Ford’s death.

When law enforcement arrived on scene they say they found Ford lying on the back porch of his mother’s home with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

“It was outside the back door. I do know Mr. Long had belongings inside the house and they were sat out on the back porch,” says Phenix City Lt. Darrell Lassiter.

Ford was immediately transported to Midtown Medical Center where just a few hours later he died.

Monday, police say they learned new information on how this all began.

“A verbal altercation between Jarvis Ford and Richard Long of Phenix City during the verbal altercation Mr. Ford was not armed with a handgun or any type of weapon and he was shot by Mr. Long,” says Lassiter.

The suspect, Richard Long, was on the run until earlier Monday when police say they found him at a motel on U.S. Highway 280.

Long is now booked in the Russell County Jail.

Lassiter says this marks the second homicide of the year in Phenix City and he along with other law enforcement hope this doesn’t become a common crime.

