Columbus mayor on recent homicides: 'To say crime is out of cont - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus mayor on recent homicides: 'To say crime is out of control is not accurate'

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM) (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
Map of homicides in Columbus so far in 2017. (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) Map of homicides in Columbus so far in 2017. (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

With recent homicides in our are some residents say they are beginning to feel a concern for their safety.

News Leader 9 spoke with the mayor today to see what is being done to prevent crime moving forward and to get answers to questions you have been asking.

“There’s always a crime issue it’s a matter of semantics I know that a lot people get frustrated about that there’s always a crime issue in every community when one crime happens that’s a crime issue," says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Documents show the number of homicides in Columbus this year.

“Every homicide is tragic there’s no doubt about it whether it's something as senseless as family violence things we work on to prevent obviously or when its people that engage in a life of crime," says Tomlinson.

Tomlinson says the number of crimes isn’t near the highest it's been in years past.

“We had 10,500 crimes but that’s down 33 percent from our height in 2009 when we had 15,500 crimes.”

Tomlinson sets the record straight on crime in Columbus

“I never say there’s not crime in Columbus, I never say there’s no issue or no concern we need to be concerned about it every day so we can fight it, but to say crime is out of control in Columbus is not accurate.”

The mayor says that she is continuing to work with Columbus crime prevention and law enforcement on ways to prevent crime from happening as well as getting help for those who are coming out of jail or who are looking to back on track in life.

