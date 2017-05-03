Groundbreaking for $52 million Rapids at Riverfront Place in Uptown Columbus

A total of 226 one and two bedroom units are now under construction on Front Avenue in Columbus.

Project managers say right now they are guessing the prices will be anywhere from $800 to $1,800 a month depending on the unit.

Residents are saying that this project is helping with efforts in continuing to grow Columbus.

“This is tremendous, it’s just the icing on the cake,” says Columbus resident Helen Johnson.

“We’ve been working on it for a long time, but its been the last I’d say ten years that it’s really gotten magic if you will,” says WC Bradley President and COO Mat Swift.

Groundbreaking for a plot of land that sits on Front Avenue that is getting a $52 million transformation becoming “The Rapids” also featuring a public park.

“It’ll be a great place for people to come down and spend their lunch and evening and look at it. There will be programmed events in the park there will be movies out there all sorts of things going on,” says Swift

With the project comes opportunities of boosting the local economy and offering jobs just to name a few.

“We’ll probably have 100 jobs with the retail and construction just on this project alone,” says Swift.

This area will be known as the “Riverfront Place" consisting of what W.C. Bradley is saying could become grocery stores, restaurants, and other entertainment for both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

“It makes you want to be here. You want to come to Uptown to go to work and you want to stay in Uptown as much as you can,” says Johnson.

“For those who want to come back to live in Downtown Columbus what better place would there be than to live here,” says W.C. Bradley CEO Marc Olivie.

Officials say that Front Avenue will be shut down for some time during construction and they hope to have it all complete by 2019.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.