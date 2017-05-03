Columbus Firefighters and EMS members received recognition

About 125 Columbus Firefighters and Emergency Medical Service Members received recognition during an award ceremony Wednesday.

There were 16 unit commendations. That's a group of members who have worked as a team under extreme conditions to achieve the goal of saving lives.

There were also several service and safe driving awards handed out. To top Wednesday's event off, one service member was awarded Firefighter of the Year.

That award went to James Bloodworth Junior. Bloodworth is a firefighter at station 10. He's been serving the Columbus community for about 13 years.

"Each one of us is only as good as the crew that we work with and I've been very grateful all the opportunities that I've gotten through the department and the experience that I have been able to have over the last 13 years. I couldn't imagine doing any other this career," says Bloodworth.

Chief Deputy Mike Higgins says firefighters and EMS members do a great job every day.

"They put their lives on the line for the community so we try to do what we can to show we care about them," says Higgins.

Awards like the ones handed out Wednesday are handed out each year.

Four local businesses were also honored today for giving their talents and time to the Columbus Fire and EMS Department. Those businesses were Clearview Barbecue, D&S Signs, Dinglewood Pharmacy, and One 12 Apparel.

